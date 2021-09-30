Note on Matt Taven Appearing In Free the Narrative II

Matt Taven is set to appear in the second Free the Narrative event that takes place this weekend, and a new report has details on how his appearance came together. Taven will be part of the event that streams on FITE TV on Saturday, and Taven is one of several ROH stars set to appear.

According to Fightful Select, the deal to get Taven was completed in about 45 minutes and ROH was said to be very easy to deal with during the process.

Officially announced as appearing at the event are:

* Adam Scherr

* EC3

* Westin Blake (the Wesley Blake)

* William (Bill Carr/ Dutch)

* Matt Taven

* The Unknown Hand (Nick McNeil, fka Percy Watson)

* Parrow

* Gentleman Jervis

* John Skyler

* Fodder

* Jake Logan

* Tanga Loa

* Matt & Jeff (The Show/2point0)

* Mark Donica

* Jared Burnett

You can order the show here.