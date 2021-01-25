Note On The Backstage Reaction To WWE’s Deal With Peacock

As we reported earlier today, WWE made a blockbuster deal with NBC and now the Peacock streaming service will becom the exclusive home to the WWE Network in March.

Fightful Select spoke with several wrestlers about their reaction to the news. One wrestler said they hadn’t heard the news until it was announced, then added that the company’s profit would be “massive.” First impressions seemed to be about the additional amount of people that will be able to see the WWE product now. Another “top name” in the company said they didn’t care about the deal unless it affects their pay, but it was a big move for the company.

There had been talks about making a deal to move the WWE Network since January of last year, but it’s unknown if it was with NBC specifically. Several people expected the move to happen sooner than it did, but with things being the way they are, it might have slowed down negotiations.

Meanwhile, it was noted that only subscribers in the US will be affected by the change.