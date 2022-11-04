Note On Why Ricky Starks Has Been Absent From AEW

As previously reported, Ricky Starks is set to return to AEW TV on this week’s Rampage, where he’ll have a promo segment. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Starks hasn’t been in the ring for the past few weeks is because of something unrelated to wrestling.

While Starks has appeared on AEW Dark, those shows are taped weeks in advance. His last live match was on the September 28 episode of Dynamite, a quick squash of Eli Isom.