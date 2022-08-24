Note On Reason For Lacey Evans’ WWE Absence

Lacey Evans hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since late July, and a new report has a note about her absence. As reported back on July 29th, Evans did not compete in a scheduled match with Aliyah with the announcement being that she was not medically cleared for the bout. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful posted to Twitter in response to a fan asking about Evan’s status and noted that WWE told him that Evans is still “medically sidelined” without going further into the details.

Evans’ last match was on July 17th at a Sunday Stunner live event in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where she was on the losing end of a six-woman tag team match. There’s no word on when she may return.