Note on WWE’s Past Attempts to Recruit Henry Cejudo, Cejudo Training With Chavo Guerrero

– A short while ago, TMZ Sports reported on Olympic gold medalist and two-weight division UFC champion Henry Cejudo training with former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero for professional wrestling. Dave Meltzer addressed Cejudo’s wrestling training today on Wrestling Observer Radio, and he discussed WWE trying to recruit Cejudo after he won his Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2008 Olympic Games.

Cejudo told TMZ on his training with Chavo Guerrero, “Chavo is a legend, and I have been learning a lot from him. I have really gotten the itch lately as I feel as I am in fighter shape.” He added, “I have no doubt Chavo can make me into a world champion in professional wresting.”

Chavo Guerrero said on Cejudo: “I have trained all types of actors and wrestlers, but it comes very easy for Henry. Henry is an Olympic champion, double champion in the UFC, and I have no doubt that he can be a WWE or AEW Champion. He has great athletic ability and instincts and really hopes at some point he pursues professional wrestling because he has a natural gift.”

Meltzer reported that Gerald Brisco had “recruited” Cejudo for WWE following Cejudo’s gold medal win at the Olympic Games in 2008 in Beijing, China. WWE reportedly had the idea that Cejudo could be their “new Rey Mysterio.”

However, Cejudo at the time wanted to pursue “real stuff” in combat sports. Cejudo would then go on to compete in MMA, where he later became a simultaneous two-weight champion at flyweight and bantamweight.

Previously, Cejudo has spoken about having talks with AEW last year and flirted with going into pro wrestling. He also appeared as part of Mike Tyson’s entourage during a May 2020 AEW Dynamite appearance.