Henry Cejudo Confirms He’s Had Talks With AEW

In an interview with former TMZ reporter Adam Glyn, Henry Cejudo confirmed that he has had talks with AEW about possibly appearing in the ring at a major show. Cejudo previously showed up on Dynamite as a member of Mike Tyson’s entourage. After that, he was spotted training in the ring at Team Vision Dojo.

He said: “Probably the wrestling, probably the Boxing. But I meant it when I said I’m retired. There’s a boatload of money that could bring me back, but I think more importantly than money for me is legacy. Yeah we’ve been in contact with AEW. There’s a potential big pay-per-view event that they may want to hold but, there’s a lot. Even amateur wrestling. There’s so many options that I don’t really know which one to pick because they all seem a little appetizing to me.”