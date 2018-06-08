Notes From Last Night’s MLW TV Taping In Orlando (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix won the MLW Tag Team Titles last night to become the first-ever champions. They had a big celebration, including two bottles of Patron and pouring shots in the mouths of fans. It was described as a “really cool, organic, fun scene. One person there joked the entire front row was drunk by the end of the celebration.”

– Sami Callihan moved into an agent role for the company last night and reportedly was given praise for his work.

– Teddy Hart made a surprise appearance in a victory over Trey Miguel, described as one of the best matches of the taping. He filmed promos for MLW: Fusion TV and will be a regular. Court Bauer and Hart were originally set to collaborate on H2Wrestling a while back but that fell apart. Hart has been trying to turn his life around recently.

– John Hennigan will work the July 13 return in Orlando and the July 19 debut in New York.

– Rich Swann vs. ACH was praised from last night. They also worked a tag match against Team Filthy and will be regular team.

– MLW will release official shirts for signed talents through MLWShop.com, including Jimmy Havoc, Tom Lawlor and Shane Strickland.

Zeda Zhang, who was released from NXT last week, debuted with the company as part of an angle with Su Yung. The gimmick was described as “The Road Warriors meet the female kick-ass characters the likes of which we’d see in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill.”

– MLW is said to be high on Tom Lawlor.

– Spiff TV and Maybach Music Group were in attendance. Spiff does the music for MLW entrances, including Pnetagon Jr.

– MLW will soon announce competitors for the 40-person Battle Riot on July 19 in NYC. The announcements will be in Long Island City, including some on FUSION.

– The MLW Radio show will return as a weekly podcast in the next 1-2 weeks with Konnan, Court Bauer and MSL.