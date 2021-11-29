Notes on Original Plan For WWE’s Red Notice Egg Angle

A new report has some details on the original plan for WWE’s cross-promotion angle with Red Notice involving the “Cleopatra Egg.” As you likely know, WWE ran an angle featuring the MacGuffin from the Netflix film where Vince McMahon was gifted the egg at Survivor Series. It turned up missing and Austin Theory ended up being the culprit, and he got a WWE Championship match once it was returned.

According to Fightful Select, the original plan was “much worse” according to sources in the company and had much lower stakes, with one of the pitches using the WWE 24/7 Championship as a focus of the egg angle. That was shot down by either teams associated with The Rock and/or the film itself, and McMahon’s involvement was a make-good in order to add more importance to the angle.

The site also confirms reports that the deal was worth seven figures to WWE.