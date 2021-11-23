Austin Theory Gets WWE Title Shot After Egg Mystery Solved on Raw

Austin Theory managed to parlay his involvement in the Case of the Missing Survivor Series Egg into a WWE Championship match on tonight’s Raw. Monday night’s show saw Vince McMahon appear, still searching for the Cleopatra’s Egg from Red Notice that was stolen at Survivor Series.

McMahon told Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville if the egg wasn’t recovered by the end of the night, they would be fired. He also promised a WWE Championship match to whoever uncovered the culprit. That led to Sami Zayn turning Theory in, who said he wanted to get a selfe with the egg so he took it to the hotel.

McMahon was impressed with Theory’s balls to do such a thing and dropped the charges, giving him the title shot. Theory faced Big E. in the main event but fell short, losing despite Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens getting involved.