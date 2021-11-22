wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Involved in Red Notice Crossover At Survivor Series, Raw Appearance Teased
Vince McMahon was part of a promotional crossover with The Rock’s Red Notice at Survivor Series, and teased a Raw appearance out of it. Tonight’s PPV saw Vince arrive in a limo with a “Cleopatra Egg,” the MacGuffin from the Netflix film that he was gifted from The Rock. McMahon claimed the egg was worth $100 million. Later in the night, the egg turned up missing from his office and he ordered Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to get to the bottom of it, noting that he would “get to the bottom of it” tomorrow night on Raw.
🥚 LOOK WHO'S HERE 🥚@VinceMcMahon has arrived at #SurvivorSeries … and he brought something very special with him! #REDNOTICE @NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/FUAyFCd15p
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
Well, @ScrapDaddyAP and @SonyaDevilleWWE have a rough night ahead of them … because someone STOLE @VinceMcMahon's #REDNOTICE Cleopatra Egg?! #SurvivorSeries @NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/7jItf3ZLSk
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
