Vince McMahon Involved in Red Notice Crossover At Survivor Series, Raw Appearance Teased

Vince McMahon was part of a promotional crossover with The Rock’s Red Notice at Survivor Series, and teased a Raw appearance out of it. Tonight’s PPV saw Vince arrive in a limo with a “Cleopatra Egg,” the MacGuffin from the Netflix film that he was gifted from The Rock. McMahon claimed the egg was worth $100 million. Later in the night, the egg turned up missing from his office and he ordered Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to get to the bottom of it, noting that he would “get to the bottom of it” tomorrow night on Raw.