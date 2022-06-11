NWA Announces Return To The Chase in St. Louis This August

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced that it will return to the Chase Hotel in St. Louis on August 27 & 28 for NWA 74. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 AM CT.

St. Louis, MO – After the enormous success of NWA Empowerrr and NWA 73 in 2021, the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is pleased to announce we will be returning to the Khorassan Ballroom inside the Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta for a two-day pay-per-view wrestling event on August 27 and 28, 2022 for NWA 74.

Tickets to attend the event will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. CST on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 via Ticketmaster and NWATIX.com. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view through the FITE TV streaming service and available as part of the NWA All Access Annual Pass.

From 1959 until 1983, the hotel’s Khorassan Ballroom was home to “Wrestling at the Chase,” which featured televised matches with wrestling legends such as Harley Race, Ric Flair and Cowboy Bob Orton.

“Wrestling at the Chase” was created by St. Louis Wrestling Club president Sam Muchnick and KPLR and Chase Park Plaza owner Harold Koplar. The matches were promoted by the St. Louis Wrestling Club, a member of the National Wrestling Alliance.

“We made a promise last year to return to St. Louis and bring quality matches and wrestling legends to our fans. That’s exactly what we are doing during this two day wrestling pay-per-view,” said William Patrick Corgan, president of the NWA.

Match announcements, fanfest details and the list of legends who will be appearing will be announced over the coming days through the NWA social media channels.