NWA Back For The Attack To Air In The UK Via Virgin Media, Nick Aldis Comments

In an interview with Metro, NWA World Champion Nick Aldis commented on the NWA’s new deal with Virgin Media which will bring the Back For The Attack PPV to the UK. The event will be available this Sunday at 8 PM. UK fans can watch via Virgin TiVo, V6 and Virgin TV 360 devices. Here are highlights:

On the NWA deal with Virgin: “All NWA pay-per-views going forward will also be available on that platform. Obviously that’s a great get for us, we’re very excited about that. Any time you can associate with a brand like Virgin Media, for a company of our stature, we’ve been in operation for three and a bit years – that’s a great win for us. We just hope that it means we can encourage a few more UK fans to give her a go and check out what we have to offer. The main thing that I really wanna convey to anyone who’s gonna read this – if you are one of the millions of fans around the world who have fallen out of love with wrestling because the industry just doesn’t quite hit the notes that you remember it hitting, you might find that the NWA hits those notes.”

On the NWA focusing on the UK market: “I’ve always tried to instil a culture that the British fans can’t feel like the come second. Let’s face it, for a long time it was pretty obvious that that’s the case. The UK was the second best market, but it was by a long way and they were always treated as such.”

On who should get credit for wrestling expanding into the UK market: “I think some of that started to change with TNA, I think TNA deserve a lot of credit for that. They had such a strong following and because of the efforts of people – not just me, but people like Jeremy Borash and others who were very keenly aware of how much the UK wrestling market was set to explode, really pushed that agenda of ‘If we treat these guys like equals, they’re not gonna be satisfied anymore in a global market with table scraps. They want their own main course.'”