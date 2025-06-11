wrestling / News
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online
June 10, 2025 | Posted by
The Jax Dane Memorial Finals took place on this week’s NWA Powerrr and the full stream is online. You can see the episode below via the promotion’s Twitter. The lineup is:
* Jax Dane Memorial Tournament Finals: Colby Corino vs. Frank
* EC3 & Pretty Boy Smooth vs. Burchill & Ocasio
* Hunter vs. Slade
https://x.com/nwa/status/1932559650387276243
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on CM Punk Going to Saudi Arabia for WWE Night of Champions 2025
- Mike Santana Reportedly Receiving Significant WWE Interest Following Recent NXT Appearances
- Shotzi Blackheart Says She Earned More Money In 2 Days With Indie Appearances Than A Week in WWE
- Matt Riddle Details Verbal Lashing He Received From John Cena