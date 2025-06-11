This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online

The Jax Dane Memorial Finals took place on this week’s NWA Powerrr and the full stream is online. You can see the episode below via the promotion’s Twitter. The lineup is:

* Jax Dane Memorial Tournament Finals: Colby Corino vs. Frank

* EC3 & Pretty Boy Smooth vs. Burchill & Ocasio

* Hunter vs. Slade

