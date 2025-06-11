wrestling / News

This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online

June 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Powerrr 6-10-25 Image Credit: NWA

The Jax Dane Memorial Finals took place on this week’s NWA Powerrr and the full stream is online. You can see the episode below via the promotion’s Twitter. The lineup is:

* Jax Dane Memorial Tournament Finals: Colby Corino vs. Frank
* EC3 & Pretty Boy Smooth vs. Burchill & Ocasio
* Hunter vs. Slade

https://x.com/nwa/status/1932559650387276243

