NWA Powerrr Results 11.7.23: Kenzie Paige Battles Taylor Rising, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the video and results below, per Fightful:

* The opening video recaps Kenzie Paige retaining her title at NWA Samhain, plus Samantha Starr getting a title shot.

* The Southern Six def. The Heatseekers

* The Spectaculars say they’re looking for a new partner.

* The Southern Six hype the NWA Florida show.

* NWA World Women’s Television Championship Match: Max The Impaler def. Missa Kate

* The King Bees hype their Tag Team Championship Match next week against Pretty Empowered.

* Jax Dane is revealed as EC3’s opponent for the NWA World Championship at NWA Return to Robarts.

* Blunt Force Trauma def. Magic, Inc.

* Blake Troop and Koa Laxamana appear in a backstage segment. Everyone is respecting each other, but Kallies Malia says Koa is going to kick Blake’s ass.

* Pretty Empowered discuss their upcoming match with the King Bees and praise Jazz for finding the Bees and helping their careers. They vow to retain the titles next week.

* Kenzie Paige def. Taylor Rising. Paige goes after Rising after the match and Natalia Markova comes out to make the save.