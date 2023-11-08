wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 11.7.23: Kenzie Paige Battles Taylor Rising, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the video and results below, per Fightful:
* The opening video recaps Kenzie Paige retaining her title at NWA Samhain, plus Samantha Starr getting a title shot.
* The Southern Six def. The Heatseekers
* The Spectaculars say they’re looking for a new partner.
* The Southern Six hype the NWA Florida show.
* NWA World Women’s Television Championship Match: Max The Impaler def. Missa Kate
* The King Bees hype their Tag Team Championship Match next week against Pretty Empowered.
* Jax Dane is revealed as EC3’s opponent for the NWA World Championship at NWA Return to Robarts.
* Blunt Force Trauma def. Magic, Inc.
* Blake Troop and Koa Laxamana appear in a backstage segment. Everyone is respecting each other, but Kallies Malia says Koa is going to kick Blake’s ass.
* Pretty Empowered discuss their upcoming match with the King Bees and praise Jazz for finding the Bees and helping their careers. They vow to retain the titles next week.
* Kenzie Paige def. Taylor Rising. Paige goes after Rising after the match and Natalia Markova comes out to make the save.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Has Suggestion on How Tony Khan Can Solve AEW’s Leak Problem
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Agrees With Vince McMahon’s Decision In Montreal Screwjob
- Ted DiBiase On His History With Harley Race, Buzz Sawyer Not Being Liked
- Road Dogg Reveals WWE Wrestlers Who Hide Under the Ring Get Snacks, Undertaker Got ‘Good Food’