NWA Powerrr Results 12.6.22: Champions Series Matches, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw several matches in the Champions Series take place, plus more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired in FITE TV, below per WZ:
* Champions Series First Round Match: Bully Ray (Team Great) vs. Odinson (Team Fixers) ended in a time-limit draw.
* Tyrus discussed being a captain in the Champions Series and BLK Jeez suggested that he was targeing the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship.
* Champions Series First Round Match: EC3 (Team Tyrus) defeated Thom Latimer (Team Brickhouse) via disqualification
* Champions Series Four-Way Alternates Elimination Match: Rolando Freeman defeated Sal The Pal, Jeremiah Plunkett, and Anthony Andrews
* The Fixers talked about Champions Series in an interview.
* Champions Series First Round Match: PJ Hawx & Judais (Team Great) defeated Rush Freeman & Damage (Team Fixers)
* Cyon talked about how they’re in the Champions Series to win the whole thing.
* Kamille took shots at EC3 for how he defeated Thomas Latimer and said that her team will win the Champions Series the right way.
* Champions Series First Round Match: Thrillbilly Silas (Team Tyrus) defeated Kratos (Team Brickhouse)
