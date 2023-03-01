NWA Powerrr Results: Mike Knox Lays Out Bully Ray & Matt Cardona, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday, with Mike Knox taking out both Bully Ray & Matt Cardona plus more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on YouTube, below per Fightful:

* La Rosa Negra announces that she’s cashing in her title shot for the NWA World Women’s Championship against Kamille at NWA 312. Kamille appears and huge Negra, then says they will be enemies when the PPV comes.

* Fodder (w/ Angelina Love) def. V.H.S.

* EC3 cut a promo with Jordan Clearwater and said that the church’s money could be the infrastructure for Control Your Narrative. Clearwater says he doesn’t know what Control Your Narrative is but is open to being part of it.

* NWA World Women’s TV Title Tournament Qualifying Match: Kenzie Paige def. KiLynn King

* Aron Stevens and May Valentine went to see a couples therapist, who has a reptuation for working with “problematic celebrities.” The session goes poorly and the doctor begins drinking, tells them to hug. Stevens says that May smells like another man.

* Chris Adonis says he’s cashing in his title shot against Tyrus at NWA 312.

* Mike Knox attacked Bully Ray before their match could begin. Matt Cardona was shouting orders at Knox, who got tired of it and put him through a table, flipped him off and walked off.