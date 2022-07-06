NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Change Hands at NXT Great American Bash

We have new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions following the opening match of NXT Great American Bash. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez defeated Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne to win the titles. Perez got the pinfall with her Pop Rocks finisher to end Toxic Attraction’s stranglehold on the titles. You can see some clips from the match below.

Dolan and Jayne’s second run with the titles ends at 89 days, having won them back from Dakota Kai and Raquel González on the April 2nd episode of NXT after losing them three days earlier. This marks Jade and Perez’s first titles in NXT.