Nyla Rose Honored With Award During Morgantown, West Virginia Pride Celebration

AEW’s Nyla Rose was honored with an award during Pride Month from the mayor of Morgantown, West Virginia. Rose posted to Instagram to comment on receiving the award during the city’s Pride celebration, as you can see below.

Rose wrote:

“Yesterday was a little surreal… still searching for the words to fit the moment, but for now I want to say thank you to @morgantownwvpride and the city of Morgantown WVA and of course *ahem* the MAYOR @firstwardmorgantown for this amazing honor, and gift.

(Apologies if I forgot to tag anybody, please feel free to DM me as I’ve met so many wonderful people yesterday and I’m still learning who everyone is)”