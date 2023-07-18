Oliver Grey Says He Was Never Contacted For NXT UK, Talks NXT Europe Possibilities

Joel Redman had a run in NXT as Oliver Grey, and he recently talked about the potential for a return when NXT Europe launches and more. Redman spoke with Developmentally Speaking for a new interview and talked about not appearing in NXT UK as well as the potential for him or his students to get tryouts when the revamped European brand launches.

“Many people have asked me that,” he said (per Fightful). “They say, ‘Did they contact you about anything to do with NXT UK?’ I never heard anything. I was told that William Regal wanted to speak to me at one point. I dropped him an email just before COVID. He sort of [said], ‘Get back to me after COVID,’ which I did.”

He continued, “Yeah, it is what it is. You can change those things, and there might be NXT Europe coming up. That’s the rumors that I’ve heard. Maybe if that comes up, it could be something there, too. For me and my students will get tryouts. Seeing them make a good impression in NXT Europe would be just as satisfying as if I got a call.”