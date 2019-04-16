Ongoing List of Roster Changes For Night Two of Superstar Shakeup

– WWE is moving roster members across brands during the Superstar Shakeup, and we have the ongoing list of the moves from Smackdown. You can see the updated list below:

TO SMACKDOWN:

* Finn Balor

TO RAW: (From last night)

* The Miz

* Aleister Black

* Ricochet

* War Raiders (As The Viking Experience)

* Andrade (w/Zelina Vega)

* Cedric Alexander

* Rey Mysterio

* The Usos

* Naomi

* Eric Young

* Lacey Evans

* AJ Styles

* EC3

