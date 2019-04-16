wrestling / News

Ongoing List of Roster Changes For Night Two of Superstar Shakeup

April 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Superstar Shakeup

– WWE is moving roster members across brands during the Superstar Shakeup, and we have the ongoing list of the moves from Smackdown. You can see the updated list below:

TO SMACKDOWN:
* Finn Balor

TO RAW: (From last night)
* The Miz
* Aleister Black
* Ricochet
* War Raiders (As The Viking Experience)
* Andrade (w/Zelina Vega)
* Cedric Alexander
* Rey Mysterio
* The Usos
* Naomi
* Eric Young
* Lacey Evans
* AJ Styles
* EC3
* Eric Young

