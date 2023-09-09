– As previously reported, Santana announced on AEW Rampage that he is now going solo as a singles wrestler and breaking away from his longtime tag team partner, Ortiz. Ortiz responded to the promo earlier today on Twitter, addressing Santana’s comments during his promo.

Ortiz wrote, “What a way to find out years of having your back meant nothing. Good luck without your ‘crutch.’ Just remember it helped you walk for the last 14+ years. Hope your legs are good. Thank you for being honest for once. But you couldn’t say it to my face?You know you still can, right?”

Santana later responded today, writing, “Wow. First thing you said to me in 14 months. no text no call. No I hope your recovery has gone well but of course paint me to be the bad guy like you’ve always done. Guess you forgot about our last conversation about this. Either way I’m happy I hope and pray the same for you🙏🏽”

You can view that exchange below:

