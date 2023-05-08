Pantoja’s WWE Backlash 2023 Review  

WWE Backlash

May 6th, 2023 | Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico | Attendance: 17,944

I’m watching this a day late as I had a party last night but I’m pretty stoked, especially for this Puerto Rican crowd.

The Bad Bunny narrated intro was pretty great but even better was the sick drone shot that takes us into the arena.

WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair [c] vs. IYO SKY

The entrance in this arena looks so much better than the typical over the top LED boards. Even though I know she had no chance, this felt like a huge moment for IYO. The crowd was pretty hot for both ladies but IYO was the favorite. It could just be wanting more for IYO or some getting tired of Bianca’s superwoman push. IYO put a target on the arm, starting with a pretty fantastic looking double stomp onto it. IYO was on point with everything she did and seemed to relish in the positive reaction. I liked how Bianca could stop her momentum by using her power for a backbreaker only to have to sell her arm immediately after. Bianca’s one-armed press slam was ridiculously impressive, even if IYO nearly landed badly. IYO’s springboard dropkick might’ve never looked better than it did here. She came close on several occasions but like everyone else, couldn’t seem to topple the champ. The Bret’s Rope powerbomb by Bianca to counter an IYO rana was one of the better spots of the year. At this point, Dakota Kai and Bayley came out and that gave us some shenanigans. The spots where Dakota and Bayley were hit by Bianca came off really poorly and looked bad. The referee caught Bayley cheating, IYO missed a moonsault, and Bianca retained with the KOD in 17:57. An outstanding match that is a reminder of how good IYO is and should be her breakout. That finish was really bad even if the idea is to lead to the Damage CTRL split as it just didn’t come off well and the Bianca superwoman popup was kind of cheap. Still, a tremendous match. [****¼]

Backstage, Rey Mysterio came up to Bad Bunny to talk to him. Then Savio Vega showed up with a kendo stick for Bunny to use. I couldn’t hear what they were saying because the Savio pop was so loud.

Omos vs. Seth Rollins

Obviously, the build for this has been lazy. Like, even AEW’s “interrupt me while I get interviewed so we can fight” build is better. Omos booted Seth while the crowd was singing his theme to give him the early upper hand. Seth fought back with some hope spots but they kept making sure Omos looked strong. For example, Seth went for his trio of tope suicidas only to get caught in an apron chokeslam. The powerful kick out at one of the Frog Splash was a cool moment that further shows why you shouldn’t overdo near falls. They can mean a lot when handled properly. The way Omos blocked the Curb Stomp great too. Omos kicked out of two Curb Stomps which was a bit much, especially since he lost to others with a lot less. However, I did like the top rope Curb Stomp as the finish. This went 10:31 and was laid out very well, making for a quality big man vs. little man match. [***¼]

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory [c] vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

The heels worked together against Lashley but it didn’t last long before Reed ran Theory over and shut him up. Lashley got to have his time to shine, doing an impressive slam on Reed and then nearly beating Theory before the pin was broken up. Reed’s Vader Bomb to the outside was a cool idea though he landed awkwardly on Lashley. Reed got stopped on his way up top and Lashley had Theory beaten when he countered A-Town Down into the Full Nelson, only for Theory to counter with a pinning combination for two. The finish saw Reed miss a moonsault and eat a Spear before Theory dumped Lashley to steal the pin in 6:53. That had a decent amount of action in there but I am BEYOND over that tired ass finish. [**¾]

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley [c] vs. Zelina Vega

Zelina was out in Puerto Rico themed gear, complete with a flag as part of her attire. You could see the overwhelming emotion that the crowd’s reaction had on her. Right off the bat, I was hooked because Zelina’s mom gave her a chankla and as a Puerto Rican, I grew up knowing that significance. Plus, we got to hear Michael Cole say “chankla.” The idea of the match was basically that Zelina had no chance but needed a miracle and the hometown crowd to possibly pull this off. Zelina got dominated until she countered Riptide into a DDT and went on a flurry that included the 619 and Meteora. That was her best shot as Rhea finished her off shortly after with Riptide in 7:14. That did exactly what it needed to and was boosted by the live crowd. [***]

Post-match, Zelina got a standing ovation.

San Juan Street Fight: Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

Bad Bunny’s entrance was an incredible moment with the crowd singing one of his hit songs. It felt like a special moment. I legitimately got chills during it. Though overpowered at the start, Bunny busted out a Michinoku Driver and showed he was bringing his all. Priest held serve for a while and even pulled up Benito on a pin attempt to dish out more Punishment Martinez. I’ll see myself out. That’s when things picked up as Bunny got rally and hit a dive before we got to the weapons part of the San Juan Street Fight. Priest goaded him into a big boot into a trash can before using the Savio Vega kendo stick on Bunny. The fight went through the crowd and onto some equipment boxes leading to a Falcon Arrow through tables. Bad Bunny is legitimately the top star in music and doesn’t need to do any of this but that madman is out here doing it. Priest brought Bunny back to the ring where he fought back with the kendo stick but was still very hurt. Bunny finally got going for real by attacking the leg over and over, which is a sensible and realistic concept for him taking control. Bunny used a low blow that brought out Finn Bálor and Dominik Mysterio to jump the Grammy winner. The crowd popped as Rey Mysterio tried to make the save but the numbers got the best of him. Then, to a MASSIVE pop, we got Carlito in an LWO shirt. He cleaned house and helped Rey hit Dominik with the 619 before spitting the apple at him. As the heels tried to bail, it was Savio Vega time as he got another pop. The LWO joined the fray to beat up Judgment Day, with Savio chopping Finn and hitting him with his classic Kwang kick. Back to the guys in the ring as Priest survived a Figure Four only for Bunny to toss him into a chair, hit a Sliced Bread No. 2 and win with a Puerto Rican Destroyer in 25:05. A spectacular match as Bunny and Logan Paul keep trying to one up each other for best celebrity wrestler ever. That was a hell of a fight on its own but the atmosphere and run-ins from legends only added to it. I don’t know if I’ll have more fun watching any match this year. Bunny is legitimately a star in EVERYTHING he does from being the top artist in the world to a fun role in Bullet Train to being a fantastic pro wrestler. [****½]

Imagine not headlining with Bunny/Priest.

Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle and Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa and The Usos

The reaction for Sami’s entrance proved this wasn’t a crowd that was about to go silent after a great match. We got some rivalry renewals to start like Jey vs. Sami, which was rather even, and then Jimmy getting beaten up for a bit which forced Solo to tag himself in and lead by example. He indeed turned the tide and the Bloodline started to isolate Sami Zayn for a while. Sami eventually made the hot tag to Riddle though something about this section didn’t click the way I’d want from a hot tag segment. After a Kevin Owens hot tag, the Usos had some miscommunication that saw Jimmy superkick Jey leading to a near fall. Down the stretch, Jey shouted at Sami for trying to break up his family and blamed him for everything that has happened lately. Solo tagged himself in so Jey did the same to him, garnering a pop and getting everyone hype. Soon after, there was a spot where Solo grabbed Jey and teased a Samoan Spike but stopped and the two argued. Of course, the Bloodline still can’t really lose and Solo beat Riddle with the Spike in 22:03. This peaked at being good but felt overly long at points and was one of the weaker bouts in this storyline. [***¼]

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

With each passing week, it becomes more and more clear that Cody should’ve won at Mania, mainly because WWE is notoriously bad at booking babyfaces and I feel like he’s going to lose his steam. Cody jumped Brock before the bell, using the steel steps and a chair as a weapon. Once this officially started, Brock got going and suplexed Cody all around the ring. An exposed turnbuckle changed everything as Brock was sent into it and got open pretty badly. Cody went into his string of offense, including several Cross Rhodes for near falls. Brock applied the Kimura late until Cody countered into a pin to steal this in 9:40. That was a solid match but not one that belonged as the main event. Also, that finish is kind of ass because Cody really could’ve used a more definitive win there. It makes more sense if you’re doing the rematch in Saudi Arabia where Cody gets a bigger win. If not, then it’s protecting Brock for no reason. [***]