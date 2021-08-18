Pantoja’s WWE NXT Review 8.17.21  

WWE NXT

August 17th, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida

I’ve gotta admit, I haven’t really been feeling much of NXT in recent weeks other than Dakota Kai’s push and the Dragunov/WALTER build.

Malcolm Bivens cut a promo saying that KUSHIDA was avoiding Roderick Strong, though he’s not medically cleared. So, they issued an open challenge which was answered by Ilja Dragunov.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Roderick Strong

There’s LOADS of potential here. These are two hard hitting dudes and they brought that out immediately. At one point, Dragunov somewhat no sold Strong’s shots and fired back his own, so Strong resorted to underhanded tactics. Dragunov fought back with more vicious shots including a sweet jumping knee. They worked through a commercial break and Dragunov continued to throw stiff elbows. He had a red chest that was almost at the level of Bryan Danielson when he worked Roddy in ROH. One of the shots that Dragunov took busted him open BADLY. Dragunov hit the Torpedo Moscow to win in 12:09. That ruled and was likely going to be even better but it seemed like they went home quickly due to the blood. I don’t like Roddy losing in the midst of a push though. [***¾]

Post-match, Dragunov called out WALTER but got no answer.

We got a Prime Target vignette for Cole/O’Reilly. As usual, the production on it is great but we’ve been there, done that with these two already.

Hit Row Records was out for some promo time. Swerve went to talk about being upset that his grill was taken two weeks ago when Santos Escobar interrupted on the tron. He dared Swerve to meet him outside to get it back and Swerve followed suit. Of course, it’s a setup as Legado Del Fantasma jumped him. Even when Hit Row showed up for the save, Top Dolla was sent into a gate. It ended up being B-Fab who made the real save with a lead pipe and they took out Legado.

Earlier today, LA Knight was annoyed by Cameron Grimes at the gym and offered to pay Josh Briggs to hurt him tonight.

Imperium cut a promo saying that they’re taking out those they don’t like, including MSK tonight.

Cameron Grimes vs. Josh Briggs

Ted DiBiase joined commentary for this. LA Knight did the same and accepted a double or nothing bet with DiBiase on Grimes losing. Grimes weathered some early offense from the big man and hit Cave In to win in 2:07. [NR]

LA Knight decided not to pay up, instead leveling DiBiase and laying out Grimes.

The Way was shown backstage and Indi Hartwell came over to talk about Dexter Lumis. Johnny said “YUCK” to everything they did except going on a hot air balloon. Candice told her that she can’t get matching tattoos with him as long as she lives under their roof. Dexter Lumis came up to them and Johnny questioned if he liked the cake last week. Indi said he enjoyed it and had time for pie too. EXCUSE ME INDI?

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark were interviewed backstage. Their friendship is still being worked on despite struggles. Shirai is more interested about being partners than friends.

Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell vs. Jesse Kamea and Robert Stone

I popped for Indi doing Dexter’s entrance with him. Monet was out with the Robert Stone Brand. Also, Indi was getting advice from Beth Phoenix on her relationship and tag team. ”Happy Birthday” chants for Indi as well. This was a lot about character work, with Monet forcing Stone into action and getting ejected for cheating, while Dexter and Indi had several moments of admiration for each other. It went on a bit long for what they were going for, ending in 9:17 when Indi fired up because Kamea slapped Lumis and used the Silence to beat her. I’m all for a comedy match but not one that drags on like this. [*½]

After the bell, Beth Phoenix gave Indi something. Indi entered the ring and proposed to Lumis, who accepted. This aspect of the storyline feels rushed.

The Diamond Mine got interviewed in the back and Bivens said the loss doesn’t count because Dragunov isn’t a cruiserweight.

It’s time for a split-screen interview with Raquel Gonzalez and the absolutely stunning Dakota Kai. They traded barbs with Dakota saying that Raquel isn’t as untouchable as she believes. Raquel wondered how Dakota could possibly win because she can’t bring in another Raquel to save her. Dakota promised to play the role of champion on Sunday and Raquel called her a sidekick. It was short but well done and intense. Just what I want.

NXT Breakout Tournament Semi-Finals: Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson

For the most part, Hayes feels like the best option to win this whole thing. The idea here was like the first round in that Hayes was outmatch in terms of size. So, he used his in-ring skill and quickness to combat that disadvantage. A slingshot DDT spot nearly led to injuries and was terrifying to watch. Hayes started getting hope spots like small packages before hitting a Backstabber and flying Fameasser to win in 8:57. A solid little match and Hayes continues to impress. [**½]

Hayes and Odyssey Jones jawed a bit after the match to preview the finals next week.

A vignette aired to hype Jacy Jayne’s debut.

Ted DiBiase and Cameron Grimes had a back and forth where Grimes admitted to dropping the ball. He promised not to do so again and to take the Million Dollar Title TO THE MOON.

NXT Tag Team Championship: MSK [c] vs. Imperium

I feel like we haven’t had MSK on TV for a while despite them having a really strong 2021. Like their matches with Grizzled Young Veterans, this was a case where a clash of styles worked out. MSK brought their high flying offense against Imperium’s serious mat-based game. Of course, Imperium can take to the skies if needed. Wes Lee ended up as the guy getting isolated, setting up the hot tag to Nash Carter. Unfortunately, his string of offense was cut off by a distraction from WALTER at ringside. That’s when Dragunov hit the ring to battle with his TakeOver opponent and even the odds again. MSK got back in control and won with the blockbuster Hart Attack in 11:04. Another very strong title defense for MSK, who continue to be arguably the best team of the year. [***½]

Post-match, WALTER destroyed MSK and choked out Dragunov.

Backstage, Ridge Holland and Pete Dunne promised to make names for themselves against Ciampa and Thatcher.

The show ended with the “big” Karrion Kross/Samoa Joe showdown. Joe decided not to verbally hurt Kross but to physically do so. Kross arrived to respond but was greeted with chants of “Jeff Hardy” and “Where is Scarlett?” Oof. Any momentum this program might’ve had is gone thanks to poor booking on Raw and Kross being painfully mediocre in general. The show ended with the obligatory pull-apart brawl.