Parker Boudreaux Comments On Surprise AAA Debut, Says It’s His New Home

As previously reported, Parker Boudreaux made his AAA debut this weekend at Origenes, attacking Octagon Jr. In a post from Lucha Libre Online on Instagram, Boudreaux spoke about his appearance for the company and said it’s his one of his ‘new homes’.

He said: “I’m here to show the whole world that I’m the big guy, the most versatile young athlete/wrestler there is on the market right now, and I’m with AAA, one of my new homes. I can’t wait to show the whole world what’s up.”