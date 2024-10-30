Parker Boudreaux Talks About Possibly Teaming With Kevin Durant

In an interview with Cultaholic (via Fightful), Parker Boudreaux spoke about possibly teaming with NBA player Kevin Durant, who is a huge wrestling fan.

He said: “A tag team? [Laughs]. I don’t know, you never know what’s in the future. You know who is somebody who maybe wants to do something like that is my boy Riff Raff. He’s a popular rapper. He’s a burly boy. He’s been cool with me for about ten years. He’s a real one, we talk every week. He’s definitely into the wrestling stuff. Huge (wrestling fan).“