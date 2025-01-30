– The Paul brothers, Jake and Logan Paul, are collaborating with Warner Bros. Discovery for a new reality show debuting on Max very soon. Their new reality show, Paul American, was announced this week, and WBD released the first teaser trailer, which you can view below.

Paul American will be an eight-episode weekly series on Max, featuring archival and never-before-seen footage. The show debuts on Thursday, March 27. New episodes will debut weekly on Max until the season finale on Thursday, May 15. Here’s an official synopsis:

“After growing up in front of the world as some of the earliest content creators, global internet sensations Jake and Logan Paul are venturing into a brand-new arena: reality TV. Two of the biggest athletes in sports entertainment, the Pauls’ burgeoning empire includes over 150 million followers, a game-changing fight promotion company, a fast-growing sports drink brand, a disruptive sports gaming and media company, a record-breaking men’s personal care line, and WWE championships. For two decades, the Pauls’ lives have been incredibly public yet highly curated through an internet lens. Now, with unparalleled access to the Paul family and their inner circle, Paul American peels back the curtain on the most raw, honest, and intimate moments in the brothers’ over-the-top, high-octane lives.”

The new reality series is executive produced by Jake and Logan Paul; Andrew Fried, Sarina Roma, Dane Lillegard for Boardwalk; Andrew Renzi; Nick Boak and Vivian Johnson Rogowski for North of Now; Nakisa Bidarian and Jeffrey Levin; and Michael John Warren, who also serves as director.