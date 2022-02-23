Paul Wight To Star In and Produce NFT Series GenZeroes

Deadline reports that Paul Wight will produce and star in an upcoming live-action series being made as an NFT called GenZeroes. The series will also star Richard Harmon (The 100), Kandsye McClure (Battlestar Galactica), Tahmoh Penikett (Battlestar GalacticaThe 100) and Aleks Paunovic (Hawkeye).

The series will be set 200 years after an alien invasion devastated Earth, with ten factions fighting for control of the future of the human race. Wight will play Thatch, who is “a warrior’s warrior and a natural leader when it comes to combat.” Harmon was cast as Viggo, McClure as Skye, Penikett as Ranger, and Brown as Bax. The showrunners are Matt Venables and Jeremy Smith, who will executive produce with Neil Stevenson-Moore and Paunovic. Kimani ray Smith will direct. Kibaa will produce. Filming is happening now in Vancouver and the series will debut in March.

This is one of the first live-action NFT shows and will include ten episodes. They will also feature motion graphic comic books as supplemental material. To watch, you will have to by an NFT on the House of Kibaa website. This is part of a entire universe that will include the show, comics and collectibles. Each level of NFT ownership will include different benefits. The top level will include partial ownership of the series. There are also negotiations to get the show on more mainstream platform after it completes its run on the House of Kibaa website.