PCO On Why Mark Briscoe Fits Him As a Tag Partner, ROH’s COVID-19 Protocols

PCO is set to team with Mark Briscoe to challenge for the ROH Tag Team Titles at Final Battle, and he discussed his team with Briscoe in a new interview with Fightful. You can see highlights from the discussion as well as the full video below:

On his team with Mark Briscoe: “He fits me much better than Jacques. Not to discredit Jacques but I think the French Canadian Frankenstein, the monster, the craziness, the high-risk taking guy that I am — with Mark Briscoe, who is very similar to my style, I think both styles can mesh well together. I wouldn’t mind having Mark Briscoe as a partner for a while. I admire his hard work and the fact that he puts his body on the line night after night, no matter what. No matter if he has a new injury, little injury, big injury, he always gives 110%. The combo is good.”

On ROH’s COVID-19 protocols: “I’m very happy with the choices I’ve made to stay with ROH. They’ve been taking care of us in such a professional way during the pandemic. I don’t know if the other companies are as good as ROH is. Their priority was the health of everybody. We have a very secure bubble when we do go to work and they test starting from home. If you have the first test and you’re positive, you can’t go into the meeting with the rest of the roster. Plus, we have the COVID testing while we’re there and we’re wearing the masks and doing social distancing. There were a lot of plans for 2020 for ROH that we couldn’t do because of the pandemic, but we’re handling the pandemic in such a professional way and we’re a different product than everyone else. We don’t have a fake crowd or a small crowd. To have people spread out, I’d rather have what we have, which is similar to the NHL. You hear all the chops and breathing and get the feel of what it is to wrestle in front of nobody. It was a good time to go back to the roots of ROH, introducing the Pure Title back, and the timing was perfect.”