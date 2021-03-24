Peacock Removes Problematic Material From WWE Content

With the WWE Network moving to Peacock comes certain changes, and that includes the removal of content that would be seen as problematic today. PWInsider reports that Peacock has edited several programs that may not have aged well since they initially aired. So far, this includes Wrestlemania VI on April 1, 1990 and Survivor Series from November 27, 2005.

In the case of Wrestlemania, it features ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper vs Bad News Brown, in which Piper painted half of his body black. The entire match, as well as a promo from Piper, were removed. It appears that the edit is why Wrestlemania VI was the last main WWE PPVs to get added.

Meanwhile, Survivor Series featured a segment in which Mr. McMahon uses the n word while interacting with John Cena, which then cuts to Booker T to get his reaction. That segment has also been edited out.

The questionable material previously appeared on the WWE Network versions of the shows, but Peacock has different standards and practices for what they want on their service.

If there are more edits, we will keep you updated.