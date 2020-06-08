wrestling / News

Pete Gas Undergoes Knee Surgery

June 8, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Mean Street Posse Pete Gas

PWInsider reports that former WWE star Pete “Gas” Gasparino underwent partial knee replacement surgery on June 5th and has now started physical therapy. Pete Gas is, of course, well known for his run as a member of the Mean Street Posse during the WWE Attitude Era.

He’s now 50 years old and works as a bond broker.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Pete Gas, Ashish

More Stories

loading