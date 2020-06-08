wrestling / News
Pete Gas Undergoes Knee Surgery
June 8, 2020
PWInsider reports that former WWE star Pete “Gas” Gasparino underwent partial knee replacement surgery on June 5th and has now started physical therapy. Pete Gas is, of course, well known for his run as a member of the Mean Street Posse during the WWE Attitude Era.
He’s now 50 years old and works as a bond broker.
