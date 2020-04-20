wrestling / News

Pete Gas Recalls Fighting For Hardcore Title At The Circus

April 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mean Street Posse Pete Gas

On this day in history, the Mean Street Posse (Pete Gas, Rodney and Joey Abs) tried to take the Hardcore title from Crash Holly, who was defending it under 24/7 rules. It wasn’t any title defense though, as they dressed like clowns and tried to win at the circus. In a post on Twitter, Pete Gas reacted to a video of the segment and said it was one of his favorites.

He wrote: “One of my personal favorites. By this time, the writers were allowing us to add our own groovy personalities to our characters and trusted us to enhance the vignettes.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Pete Gas, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading