Peter Avalon Is Now Accepting Independent Bookings, AEW Status Unclear

It was previously reported that Peter Avalon’s contract with AEW had expired, making him a free agent. Avalon has yet to confirm the report. He did note that he would reveal his future today, and that announcement is that he is now accepting independent bookings. He did not confirm that he was done with AEW, and did work this past weekend’s Dark tapings.

He wrote: “ANNOUNCEMENT

My career status: #LFG

The Patriarch of #TheWingmen, #TheLibrarian, Professional, Producer, Pretty Peter Avalon is available for ALL independent dates & appearances!

Book the #AEW Original, Dynamite since day 1, #PPAALLDAY

Any date, any time, any place.”