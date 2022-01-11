Details on Peter Avalon’s AEW Contract Status

A new report has some details on Peter Avalon’s contract status with AEW. Fightful Select reports that Avalon’s contract with the company was set to expire over the next few weeks as of mid-December unless extended or a new deal was signed. While there is no confirmation as to whether he has signed a new deal — Avalon hasn’t responded to request for confirmation and AEW said they don’t discuss talent contracts — there were internal plans to have him appear at an upcoming AEW Dark taping and he was pulled from a planned appearance at Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise this coming weekend.

Avalon has mostly been on AEW Dark as part of the Wingmen and has appeared on Being the Elite. He has also worked several independent shows, including for UWN, RTB, and MPW.