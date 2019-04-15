wrestling / News
Peyton Royce Talks About Why Her Fiancee, Tye Dillinger, Asked for His WWE Release
In the latest episode of Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, Peyton Royce of The IIconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kay) talked about why her fiancee, Tye Dillinger, asked for his release from WWE.
“He wants to wrestle. He loves wrestling, and that’s what he wants to do. And so he’s going to go make himself happy and he’s going to do that.”
Lilian asked if Peyton supports his decision to leave WWE, and she said she did.
“Oh, absolutely. He used to ask me, ‘Babe, would you still, like, um, what do you think’ and I would always say, ‘I just want you to be happy and whatever, whatever that is, you do that, and I will support you because as long as you’re happy, I need you to be happy.'”
Listen to “The IIconics: Peyton Royce and Billie Kay – Capturing Your Dreams” on Spreaker.
If you use any quotes from this interview, please credit Chasing Glory with an h/t to 411mania.com
More Trending Stories
- Asuka and Mandy Rose Trade Barbs Over Swimsuit Pic
- Ken Anderson Slams David Arquette’s Return to the Ring, Praises WWE Roster’s Response to Bret Hart Attack
- Matt Hardy Says a Lot of John Oliver’s Arguments Against WWE Were Outdated
- Stevie Ray Explains Why He Never Made the Jump to WWE, Says He Didn’t Want Harlem Heat to Turn Into Doink the Clown