Peyton Royce Talks About Why Her Fiancee, Tye Dillinger, Asked for His WWE Release

In the latest episode of Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, Peyton Royce of The IIconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kay) talked about why her fiancee, Tye Dillinger, asked for his release from WWE.

“He wants to wrestle. He loves wrestling, and that’s what he wants to do. And so he’s going to go make himself happy and he’s going to do that.”

Lilian asked if Peyton supports his decision to leave WWE, and she said she did.

“Oh, absolutely. He used to ask me, ‘Babe, would you still, like, um, what do you think’ and I would always say, ‘I just want you to be happy and whatever, whatever that is, you do that, and I will support you because as long as you’re happy, I need you to be happy.'”

Listen to “The IIconics: Peyton Royce and Billie Kay – Capturing Your Dreams” on Spreaker.

If you use any quotes from this interview, please credit Chasing Glory with an h/t to 411mania.com