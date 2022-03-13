Prestige Wrestling & West Coast Pro Savage Mode Results

Prestige Wrestling and West Coast Pro held their joint event Savage Mode yesterday at the The State Room in San Francisco, California. Here are results, via Fightful:

* 44OH! (Atticus Cogar, Eddy Only & Rickey Shane Page) def. The Conglomerate (Alpha Zo, D-Rogue & Midas Kreed)

* Sonico def. MV Young

* Nicole Savoy def. Shazza McKenzie

* Vinnie Massaro def. Robert Martyr

* Prestige Tag Team Championships: C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) (c) def. The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) and Reno SCUM (Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend)

* Mike Bailey def. Nick Wayne

* Prestige Championship: Titus Alexander def. Alex Shelley (c) to win the title

* Frankie Kazarian def. Kevin Blackwood

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu def. AJ Gray (c) to win the title

INSANE Snap Dragon/Code Red combo from Nick Wayne! #SavageMode pic.twitter.com/7WTsaLAOgE — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 12, 2022

Fatu sends AJ into the ropes and gets nailed with a fucking lariat #SavageMode pic.twitter.com/gWJczvnGDT — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 12, 2022

Blackwood catches fire and nails Kaz with ALL the Germans ! #SavageMode pic.twitter.com/dJq9Tnel2l — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 12, 2022