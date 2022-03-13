wrestling / News

Prestige Wrestling & West Coast Pro Savage Mode Results

March 12, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Prestige Wrestling West Coast Pro Image Credit: Prestige Wrestling

Prestige Wrestling and West Coast Pro held their joint event Savage Mode yesterday at the The State Room in San Francisco, California. Here are results, via Fightful:

* 44OH! (Atticus Cogar, Eddy Only & Rickey Shane Page) def. The Conglomerate (Alpha Zo, D-Rogue & Midas Kreed)
* Sonico def. MV Young
* Nicole Savoy def. Shazza McKenzie
* Vinnie Massaro def. Robert Martyr
* Prestige Tag Team Championships: C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) (c) def. The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) and Reno SCUM (Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend)
* Mike Bailey def. Nick Wayne
* Prestige Championship: Titus Alexander def. Alex Shelley (c) to win the title
* Frankie Kazarian def. Kevin Blackwood
* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu def. AJ Gray (c) to win the title

