Preview For This Weekend’s ROH TV

This weekend’s episode of ROH TV concludes its look at Jonathan Gresham’s championship journey, and the official preview is online. ROH has released the preview for the episode, which will look at Gresham’s ROH World Championship defenses in BODYSLAM and DEFY:

ROH TV PREVIEW: ‘JONATHAN GRESHAM: A CHAMPION’S JOURNEY’ PART 2 FEATURES ROH WORLD TITLE DEFENSE IN DENMARK

“Jonathan Gresham: A Champion’s Journey,” a two-part series chronicling Gresham’s ROH World Title defenses in promotions around the globe, concludes on this weekend’s special episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling.

The show features Gresham’s defenses against Emeritus (BODYSLAM; Copenhagen, Denmark; Feb. 26) and Cody Chhun (DEFY; Seattle; Feb. 12).

Gresham’s match against Emeritus marked only the second time in history that a recognized pro wrestling world championship was defended in Denmark.

Since Gresham won the title in December, his reign has been a throwback to the days of touring world champions.

Earlier this week in London, Gresham captured another world championship, as he became the first American to win the Progress World Title.

