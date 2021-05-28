ROH Releases Preview Of This Weekend’s ROH TV

The Foundation and Violence Unlimited will do battle on this weekend’s episode of ROH TV, and the company has released a preview of the show. You can see the preview of the episode below, which will feature the following bouts:

* Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson and Homicide) and The Foundation (Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus).

* Winner Gets Ranked In ROH or Pure Championship Division: LSG vs. Joe Keys

ROH TV PREVIEW: FOUNDATION, VIOLENCE UNLIMITED COLLIDE IN HUGE EIGHT-MAN TAG MATCH

Here’s a preview of this weekend’s episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling:”

The Foundation (Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus) vs. Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson & Homicide)

This eight-man tag match between factions with contrasting philosophies — The Foundation are purveyors of Pure wrestling, while Violence Unlimited believes violence is the answer — has been inevitable since VU burst onto the scene at the end of the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view two months ago.

After La Faccion Ingobernable’s RUSH successfully defended his ROH World Title against The Foundation’s Lethal that night, VU hit the ring and laid out LFI. Then VU made it clear that they don’t want or need allies, as Homicide hit a brutal Gringo Killa on Lethal.

In the first singles match between VU and The Foundation, Deppen defeated Williams for the ROH World Television Title last month, so The Foundation has even more incentive to hand VU a loss.

The Foundation believes they have the advantage in the eight-man tag bout.

“This is not a hardcore match. It’s not anything goes. It’s a natural wrestling match, so you guys are outmatched in every aspect,” Lethal said. “Let’s see how long you can hang with the greatest wrestlers in the world.”

Not surprisingly, VU sees it differently.

“You want to talk about pure wrestling? I’ll beat you in a wrestling match,” Dickinson said. “Street fight? I’ll whip your ass in a street fight and you know it. You know exactly who I am.”

As for LFI, the other contingent in the three-way battle for faction supremacy in ROH, they have been suspended without pay for the month of May, so The Foundation and VU probably won’t have to worry about them interfering in the match.

Joe Keys vs. LSG

As the co-winners of the rankings battle royal a couple weeks ago, Keys and LSG will now square off in a singles match with the winner earning the right to be ranked in either the Pure division or World Television Title division.

Both competitors have shown flashes of their vast potential in recent months.

LSG defeated Deppen in February and pinned Bandido in a three-way elimination match in March. Last fall, he wrestled Lethal for the entire 15-minute time limit in a Pure Rules match (Lethal won by split decision).

“Joe, I respect everything you do. I respect everything that you stand for and the way you train at the Dojo. I believe in that too,” LSG said. “But this is the match that will launch me to my rightful place amongst the stars.”

Keys opened a lot of eyes earlier this year when he gave Gresham, his coach at the ROH Dojo, some anxious moments in a match for Gresham’s Pure Title.

“After I lost my match with Gresham, I went to the bottom of the barrel again,” Keys said. “I’ve got to work my way back up if I want to be anything in this company. I’m tired of just being known as a Dojo guy, just as an inexperienced student. With this match — with this win — I’m going to get myself back on that ranking board and I’m going to get myself back to that title shot where I belong.

