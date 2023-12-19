wrestling / News

Previously-Lost Footage From WrestleReunion Recovered, Buyer Sought

December 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleReunion Image Credit: WrestleReunion

Some long-lost footage from WrestleReunion has popped up online, and a buyer is being sought for it. PWInsider reports that the footage from the legends conventions appeared on YouTube last week after owner Sal Corrente regained the rights following a lawsuit with Live Nation.

Corrente is now seeking a buyer for the material.

