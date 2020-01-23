wrestling / News

Prime Time Pro Wrestling Announces New Matchups for WrestleMania Week Card

January 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jonathan Gresham, Prime Time Pro Wrestling

– Prime Time Pro Wrestling announced some new matchups for the upcoming WrestleMania Week card Sean Ross Sapp…Served Tall. Daniel Makabe will face Arik Royal. Also, Jonathan Gresham is scheduled to face Fred Yehi. You can check out the match announcements below.

The event will be held on April 2 at the Coppertail Brewery in Tampa, Florida. Tickets are available HERE.

