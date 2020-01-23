Prime Time Pro Wrestling Announces New Matchups for WrestleMania Week Card

– Prime Time Pro Wrestling announced some new matchups for the upcoming WrestleMania Week card Sean Ross Sapp…Served Tall. Daniel Makabe will face Arik Royal. Also, Jonathan Gresham is scheduled to face Fred Yehi. You can check out the match announcements below.

The event will be held on April 2 at the Coppertail Brewery in Tampa, Florida. Tickets are available HERE.

MANIA WEEK ANNOUNCEMENT: The second match for Sean Ross Sapp…Served Tall needs no hype other than the participants. pic.twitter.com/CqJyi9aQVg — Prime Time Pro Wrestling (@PrimeTimePW) January 23, 2020