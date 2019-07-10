wrestling / News
Pro-Wrestling: EVE Holding #1 Contender’s Tournament This Weekend
July 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Pro-Wrestling: EVE returns to The Resistance Gallery in London, U.K. on July 13th. This will be their first show since Wrestle Queendom 2 and their only event scheduled for July per Wrestling With Demons.
They will hold a #1 contender tournament to determine a challenger for new EVE Champion Rhia O’Reilly. The first two rounds will be held on Saturday with YUU vs. Kasey and Charli Evans vs. Kanji announced so far.
Also announced for the show: Laura Di Matteo, Millie McKenzie, Mercedez Blaze, Roxxy, Raven Creed and the EVE debut of Shazza McKenzie.
