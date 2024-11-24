List of Producers and Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown on the USA Network, as well as several backstage notes.

* Abyss produced the dark match of Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci, as well as Natalya vs. B-Fab for WWE Speed.

* Michael Hayes produced the Solo Sikoa promo at the start of the show and the ‘Terms of Surrender’ segment at the end. Hayes returned to the company after taking a leave of absence for personal reasons. Michael Kirshenbaum and Colin Clark wrote the segments.

* Petey Williams produced Chelsea Green vs. Bianca Belair vs. Blair Davenport.

* Shane Helms produced LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar.

* Nick Aldis produced the Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens segment. Owens’ performance was praised by many backstage.

* Jason Jordan produced Bayley & Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae.

* Bobby Roode produced Montez Ford vs. Tommaso Ciampa.

* Additional segments were filmed that didn’t air in front of the live crowd.

* The Jade Cargill attack angle was reportedly meant to cover a legitimate injury, but this is not confirmed.