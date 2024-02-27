PROGRESS Chapter 163 Results 2.25.24: New World Champion Crowned, More

PROGRESS Chapter 163: Twisted Metal took place on Sunday with a new PROGRESS World Champion being crowned and more. You can check out the results from the London show below per Fightful:

* Cheeky Little Buggers def. Danny Black & Gene Munny

* Man Like DeReiss def. YOICHI

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Rhio (c) def. Emersyn Jayne by DQ

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: Smokin’ Aces def. SAnitY

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: Cheeky Little Buggers def. Smokin’ Aces

* Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Lizzy Evo def. Kanji [2:1]

* Simon Miller def. Rob Drake

* Kid Lykos II def. Bullit

* PROGRESS Championship Cage Match: Kid Lykos def. Spike Trivet