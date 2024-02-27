wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 163 Results 2.25.24: New World Champion Crowned, More
PROGRESS Chapter 163: Twisted Metal took place on Sunday with a new PROGRESS World Champion being crowned and more. You can check out the results from the London show below per Fightful:
* Cheeky Little Buggers def. Danny Black & Gene Munny
* Man Like DeReiss def. YOICHI
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Rhio (c) def. Emersyn Jayne by DQ
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: Smokin’ Aces def. SAnitY
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: Cheeky Little Buggers def. Smokin’ Aces
* Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Lizzy Evo def. Kanji [2:1]
* Simon Miller def. Rob Drake
* Kid Lykos II def. Bullit
* PROGRESS Championship Cage Match: Kid Lykos def. Spike Trivet
Our long wait is over! Lykos is the champion!
キッド・ライコス Kid Lykos @ThisIs_Progress Twisted Metal @ Electric Ballroom, London
25 February pic.twitter.com/R3RKZAxuuL
— michiko (@MCN_371) February 26, 2024
🐺 The NEW PROGRESS Men’s World Champion, Kid Lykos.#PROGRESSWrestling #ForEveryone pic.twitter.com/7EeARdM7Rw
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 26, 2024
