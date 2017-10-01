The Progressive Liberal Discusses How He Faces Hostile Crowds, Believing in His Gimmick, and Why His Gimmick Wouldn’t Work in WWE

– The Ringer recently interviewed professional wrestler The Progressive Liberal, aka Daniel Richards, on a number of topics including why his gimmick wouldn’t work in WWE. Below are some highlights.

Progressive Liberal on facing hostile crowds: “I’ve actually gone places where I know they’re not gonna like what I have to say and I’ve said it anyways. I think we need more of that.”

On believing his gimmick:“If I was trying to say and do stuff I didn’t believe in, the audience would be able to tell. Trust me, I don’t think the attention would’ve sustained if it was just me pretending. It would’ve been 15 minutes of fame.”

His thoughts on why him being in WWE would be too much of a “hot potato” for advertising: “It would be too much of a hot potato from an advertising standpoint. Politics and religion are close to home and start arguments.”