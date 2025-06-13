Put Some Respect On Athena’s Name

Over the Spring and Summer, Len Archibald will be a 411Mania guest columnist analyzing the state of women’s professional wrestling in North America.

”Does the moon exist if no one is looking at it?”

In the world of professional wrestling, there’s something undeniably special about observing a performer reach their “final form” – not because the world handed it to them, or because they were in the right place at the right time – but because they endured, evolved, and became undeniable on their own terms.

In spite of all that, there is a cosmic injustice unfolding in real time – enshrouded in a hoodie, black war paint, and a chip the size of the Dallas skyline on her shoulder. Her name is Athena, and for over 900 days — let me repeat that, NINE-HUNDRED DAYS — she has ruled the Ring of Honor Women’s division with an iron will and unmatched ferocity. She won the title at ROH Final Battle on December 10, 2022, defeating Mercedes Martinez in what became the true turning point of her post-WWE career.

In a pro wrestling era that’s been rightfully shaped by the Women’s Revolution, hashtags turned into headliners, and athletes into icons, Athena has done everything one is supposed to do to be part of that upper echelon outside of WWE. But more than that – she is directly connected to the rise of the era…she was there when women in WWE were clawing for time on the card. She was there when the NXT Women’s Division was revolutionizing in-ring storytelling, and she was there when Ember Moon soared into WWE’s bright lights and reminded the world what innovation in wrestling looked like. But more importantly, she’s here now—and she’s better than ever.

But if a champion delivers transcendent work in an empty forest of recognition, do they even make a sound?

THE MAP IS NOT THE TERRITORY



The woman formerly known as Ember Moon has not just reinvented herself—she’s transformed and evolved into one of the most consistent, credible, and captivating female performers in all of pro wrestling today. Athena, “The Fallen Goddess,” the tyrant of Ring of Honor’s women’s division has singlehandedly turned every ROH women’s title match into a mission statement and every promo into a dissertation on overlooked brilliance.

In my opinion, Athena has become not just the face of ROH’s women’s division, but arguably its heart, soul, and spine as well. As the ROH title scene seemingly revolves around part time AEW stars and ROH mainstays who rarely get television time in the first place, Athena has been the constant – her matches ranging from brutal to balletic: her wars with Kiera Hogan, Billie Starkz, and Red Velvet were all highlights in their own right, all showcases on how to elevate not just herself but the young talent around her. Athena is more than a dominant champ – she is a mentor and a leader.

So why aren’t we hearing more about her?

To understand what Athena’s become, we must remember where she started: under the tutelage of Booker T, Athena worked the indie grind in promotions like Anarchy Championship Wrestling, Shimmer, and WSU. Her early matches against the likes of Mercedes Martinez, Cheerleader Melissa, and Jessicka Havok were hard-hitting, technical showcases that revealed a performer ahead of her time.

WWE came calling in 2015, rebranding her as Ember Moon and slotting her into the golden era of NXT’s women’s division and became an instant standout. The Eclipse/O-Face became one of the most visually captivating finishers in the game.

Her wars with Asuka in NXT became essential viewing – their match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III is still one of the best women’s matches from that era of NXT. Moon would finally capture the NXT Women’s Title at TakeOver: WarGames, becoming the standard-bearer of a new post-Four Horsewomen era.

But Moon’s main roster run was…not great. Marred by stop-start booking and injury, and despite a few shining moments (winning the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Shotzi), she never got a real sustained push. After a frustrating run in NXT 2.0, Athena was released in 2022.

That was not the end of her run. She began to build something better.

CAN LIGHT EXIST WITHOUT DARKNESS TO DEFINE IT?



When Athena returned to the independent circuit and eventually debuted in AEW and ROH, something had changed. The glow was gone—but something more dangerous had replaced it: clarity. Gone was the “werewolf-cosplay” celestial warrior. In her place stood a woman who had seen the mountaintop and been shoved off the edge. A woman with a score to settle.

Athena debuted in AEW at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, confronting Jade Cargill. Her arrival was met with major hype, but early AEW booking cooled her momentum. That all changed when she pivoted to Ring of Honor. ROH became her sanctuary. But she didn’t walk in looking for peace—she came to take over.

Her eventual heel turn was a necessity and revelatory to the evolution of her career. Athena brought a character of depth, menace, and sadistic joy. She beat the brakes off of opponents and relished it. This was a woman unafraid to be called mean, unlikable, even “too much.” Her in-ring psychology became sharper. Her storytelling became more textured. She stopped waiting for someone to let her shine—and forged her own light instead.

She’s leaned fully into her “Fallen Goddess” persona—a mixture of smug brutality, veteran brilliance, and chaotic fun. Her pairing and eventual mentorship of Billie Starkz as her reluctant protégé added depth to both characters. Athena is doing what many champions only pretend to: she’s making stars in her orbit.

At ROH Final Battle on December 10, 2022, Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez to become the ROH Women’s World Champion. Since then, she has gone on a industry-defining undefeated run, taking down every challenger with precision and storytelling depth that most main event feuds envy. Skye Blue. Willow Nightingale. Miyu Yamashita. Billie Starkz. Red Velvet. Kiera Hogan. Trish Adora. She made a habit of dragging young talent into deep water and forcing them to swim—or drown.

She’s helped raise the profile of the burgeoning ROH Women’s roster. Her promos, seething and simmering, burn with real-life frustration. Her gear, her entrance, her presence—all leveled up. For nearly three years, she has carried the ROH Women’s Division on her back, with matches and moments that redefine Tony Khan’s modern version of the ROH brand.

So, why does it feel like she’s hidden in plain sight?

IS ART BEAUTIFUL IF IT IS NEVER SEEN?



Despite her dominant reign and some of the most consistent character work in all of professional wrestling, “The Minion Overlord” remains frustratingly under-promoted in AEW proper, rarely appearing on AEW Dynamite or Collision and pretty much never receives any featured match on AEW pay-per-views. Athena rarely factors into the central narratives of AEW’s larger women’s division—despite being arguably one of the most well-rounded female wrestlers on the planet. What gives?

Part of the problem is structural. Ring Of Honor under Tony Khan has largely become a streaming product with little visibility. Matches that could burn the house down on TBS or TNT are left to whisper on Honor Club or YouTube. Athena would have a banger of a match against Thekla in STARDOM and barely get any press. ROH has become Athena’s kingdom—but also her cage. Despite her otherworldly run, apart from a single match between her and Mercedes Moné in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament (which in itself should be a hyped program), Athena’s never received the crossover moments that elevate champions from niche to necessity.

Athena’s title run has not come without controversy: On June 20, 2024, Athena revealed she tore ligaments in her ankle and would be out 4–6 months, yet she would defiantly keep the ROH Women’s title, which blurred lines of reality and kayfabe as fans debated whether the injury was exaggerated to amplify storylines as Athena continued to appear on ROH TV, proving her worth and value maintaining her presence through promos, backstage segments and selective defenses. Some fans believed she should have been forced to drop the title, while others applaud the “Forever Champion” taking her moniker literally and doing everything she could to ensure she would remain champ in spite of her circumstances.

She’s been booked on pay-per-view pre-shows, relegated to YouTube and HonorClub, and presented as a side dish while others feast. When Mercedes Moné showed up, fans immediately fantasy-booked her against Britt Baker, Toni Storm, and Willow Nightingale—while Athena, arguably the most logical and compelling opponent, was an afterthought until the recent tournament – and instead of leaning into Athena’s over 2+ year undefeated streak and making a bigger deal of it, AEW had Athena lose to Mercedes Moné on a random episode of Dynamite. Athena has been on AEW television twice in 2025.

Twice. Make it make sense.

Moné vs. Athena is the type of marquee clash-of-ideologies match that with the right could main event an AEW pay-per-view. It writes itself: the pop-culture juggernaut vs. the overlooked killer. You want a layered feud with deep emotional history? Athena and Thunder Rosa still have unfinished business. Julia Hart isn’t doing much at the moment. Athena vs. Mina Shirakawa? Just spitballing.

ESSE EST PERCIPI (To Be is to Be Perceived)



Athena, in 2025, should easily be slotted within the world championship picture in AEW, if not featured more as a fixture within Ring of Honor as their ultimate Final Boss (a moniker she has recently adopted-lots of Final Bosses lately…) I am trying to understand the logic of keeping Athena hidden in plain sight. Athena has grown into a master storyteller, ring general and vicious heel who commands respect. She carries herself like a star because she is one. And yet, in AEW proper, she’s barely given a second glance.

It is clear when one watches The Forever Champion perform, this is a woman with a chip on her shoulder—not because she’s bitter, but because she’s better than the booking has allowed. Better than the marketing has shown. Better than the exposure she’s received.

Imagine Athena finally stepping into AEW Dynamite, flanked by Billie Starkz, laying waste to the women’s division like a force of nature – unshackled, giving O-Faces to everyone in her path. Her work in my opinion deserves to be seen on a greater, grander platform.

If Athena decided to bet on herself in the current-day WWE Women’s Division at some point? She would fit right in battling Rhea, Bianca, IYO, Bayley, Roxanne, Liv, Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia. A stop in NXT has potential matches with Blake Monroe, Jordynne Grace, Jaida Parker, Zaria and Sol Ruca on the table (O-Face vs. Sol Snatcher?? YES PLEASE!) Perhaps she rekindles her wars with Asuka, or finally stands face-to-face with Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair.

…But there’s no reason Athena needs to leave to be great. AEW/ROH already has something extraordinary in her. They just need to realize it.

In the grand timeline of the current women’s wrestling scene in North America — Athena and her historic run belongs in the conversation as one of the defining factors of this era. Athena has proven career longevity, shown she can evolve her character and in ring style, and act as a pure dominant force of nature while mastering artistry in the ring. Athena built herself into a champion who isn’t just great at wrestling. She’s great for wrestling.

So, whether it’s Tony Khan taking the cuffs off, WWE giving her the platform she’s more than earned, or she just decides to go H.A.M. on the Indies—someone needs to act before one of the most dominant women’s champs in modern wrestling decides that respect is a currency better spent somewhere else.

Put some fucking respect on Athena’s name.

