wrestling / News
PWG Announces Return to Live Shows With Mystery Vortex 7 in August
July 5, 2021 | Posted by
PWG will be returning to live events with Mystery Vortex 7 to kick off August. The company announced on Monday that their August 1st show, which was previously announced to be their return to live events, will be Mystery Vortex 7 and will take place at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles.
The promotion has been on hiatus since December of 2019, when they held their last show The Makings of a Varsity Athlete before the pandemic shut down live events. No details have yet been announced for Mystery Vortex 7.
August 1. Mystery Vortex 7. pic.twitter.com/A1WOWcs6HC
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) July 6, 2021
