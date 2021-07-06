PWG Announces Return to Live Shows With Mystery Vortex 7 in August

PWG will be returning to live events with Mystery Vortex 7 to kick off August. The company announced on Monday that their August 1st show, which was previously announced to be their return to live events, will be Mystery Vortex 7 and will take place at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles.

The promotion has been on hiatus since December of 2019, when they held their last show The Makings of a Varsity Athlete before the pandemic shut down live events. No details have yet been announced for Mystery Vortex 7.