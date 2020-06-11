Randy Orton Discusses What He Considers To be The Greatest Wrestling Matches Ever, What Caused His Attitude Issues During His Mid-20s

In a conference call ahead of WWE Backlash this Sunday, Randy Orton discussed what he would change about his career, noting that he used to have an attitude in his mid-20s and that it stemmed from his insecurities. He also discussed what he considers to be the greatest wrestling matches ever. Highlights are below.

On the attitude he had in his mid-20s: “My attitude when I was in my mid-20s, I think I walked around with a chip on my shoulder. I think it came across as me being stuck up or a narcist. I think that was kind of cover for me and my insecurities. And you wouldn’t think it but a lot of the guys and the girls in the WWE locker room are insecure. We’re human beings and we’re out there wearing next to nothing every week on live television. You have to really discipline your way of life to be in the good shape, not only physically but mentally and emotionally. In my case, I have a very strong wife, but that wasn’t always the case, I didn’t have somebody like I do now that I could talk to and would value their opinion at home as far as personal things go, so I was kind of lost in my mid-20s.”

On what he considers to be the greatest wrestling matches ever: “A very popular one that I would agree with would be Austin – Rock, Rock – Hogan, Bret and Austin. Theres so many good ones, so many good ones. I personally had an Iron Man Match with John Cena that I consider to be very good, probably 10-12 years ago. Theres so many good matches, and that’s kind of what makes it hard for this Sunday at Backlash with me and Edge. The match hasn’t taken place yet. Before WrestleMania 25, when Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker were about to have their first match at WrestleMania, nobody knew going in, ‘Hey this is going to be the greatest wrestling match ever or the greatest match ever.’ After the fact, everybody felt that way, and hell I feel that way too, that match was tremendous.”

“Probably Undertaker – Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25 would stick out, I don’t think there is any such thing as the greatest wrestling match ever, but if you had to pick one, that would probably be at the top of my list.”

