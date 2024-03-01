Randy Orton Looks Back At His 2020 Feud With Edge

Randy Orton and Edge had a feud upon the latter’s in-ring return, and Orton recently reflected on the storyline. Orton and the Rated-R Superstar feuded through the first half of 2020, and Orton talked about the rivalry and more in an interview with WrestleRant. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On his feud with Edge: “I was stuck, I wasn’t putting as much time and effort into those promos. Then when I started working with Edge, we had a lot of history and I was able to go into our past and dig up some moments that were completely 100% factual. I’d flub a word or my grammar wouldn’t be great or I would misspeak, but because of the emotion behind what I was saying it didn’t matter because they knew that I believed in what I was saying.”

On gaining more confidence in his promo work before his 2023 injury: “When I started getting the reaction to me on the microphone that I’d never gotten before I realized like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve been missing out on this for almost 20 years? Holy s**t. It’s so much more than wrestling, the promos are so important, and I hate that I was so late to the game on them but just blessed that I am still around so that I can continually improve.”