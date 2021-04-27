Randy Orton & Riddle Team Up On Raw For Successful Tag Team Debut (Clips)

Randy Orton and Riddle are officially a pair on Raw, teaming up for a successful tag team debut. Tonight’s show saw Orton rethink his position on joining Riddle as “RKBro” after Riddle defeated him last week. The two characters faced Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a match and picked up the win after Orton hit a DDT off the ropes followed by a Floating Bro from Riddle for the pinfall.

Afterward, Riddle and Orton did a backstage interview in which Riddle was excited and said it was “the beginning of a beautiful friendship.” You can see the video clips below: