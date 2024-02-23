Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was up in viewership but down in the key 18-49 demographic. The show had 828,000 viewers, as well as an 0.29 (381,000 viewers) in 18-49 and 0.22 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed look at the numbers, including each individual quarter-hour.

The show was #1 for the night on cable with no NBA as competition, beating its closest competitor of college basketball at 9 PM ET (1,011,000/0.27) and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (1,081,000/0.24). The lead-in of The Big Bang Theory was higher than usual, with 1,319,000 and an 0.27.

Compared to last week, the show was up 2.1% in viewers, down 3.1% in 18-49 and down 12.7% in 18-34. Compared to last year, the show was down 19.5% in viewers, down 16.3% in 18-49 and down 19.8% in 18-34. It had 109,000 in men 18-34 (down 14.2%), 49,000 in women 18-34 (down 9.3%), 152,000 in men 35-49 (up 11.8%) and 71,000 in women 35-49 (down 6.6%) The audience was 68.5% male in 18-49.

Q1: FTR vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli – 996,000 viewers, 424,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of FTR vs. BCC/Orange Cassidy segment – 870,000 viewers (down 126,000), 406,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q3: Cassidy vs. Mike Bennett – 799,000 viewers (down 71,000), 383,000 in 18-49 (down 23,000)

Q4: End of Cassidy vs. Bennett/Angelo Parker & Ruby Soho segment/Ric Flair meets the Young Bucks/Daniel Garcia & Christian Cage segment – 819,000 viewers (up 20,000), 384,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q5: End of Garcia & Cage segment/Toni Storm squash/Madison Rayne vs. Deonna Purrazzo – 829,000 viewers (up 10,000), 372,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)

Q6: End of Purrazzo vs. Rayne/Sting & Darby Allin promo/Wardlow promo – 789,000 viewers (down 40,000), 347,000 in 18-49 (down 25,000)

Q7: Bang Bang Scissor Gang promo/Don Callis promo/Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page, Rob Van Dam & HOOK – 777,000 viewers (down 12,000), 382,000 in 18-49 (up 35,000)

Q8: Joe, Swerve & Cage vs. Page, HOOK & RVD – 756,000 viewers (down 21,000), 359,000 in 18-49 (down 23,000)

Overrun: End of Joe, Swerve & Cage vs. Page, HOOK & RVD – 805,000 (up 49,000), 364,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)