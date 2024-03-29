Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite dropped in viewers and had its lowest rating in nearly four years. The show had 775,000 viewers and an 0.23 (301,000) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.13 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed look at the numbers, including for each individual quarter.

Dynamite had its lowest viewership since April 7, 2021 and its lowest 18-49 since June 24, 2020. However, it was #3 for the night on cable and #2 in its time slot, only behind an NBA game on ESPN (1,225,000/0.44). The top show on all of television was CBS’ Survivor, which had 4,721,000/0.70. The lead-in of The Big Bang Theory had 1,179,000 viewers and an 0.22.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was down 6.6% in viewers, down 16.2% in 18-49 and down 34% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 10.3% in viewers, down 18.6% in 18-49 and down 36.7% in 18-34. The audience was 67.1% male in 18-49.

Q1: Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shiabata – 939,000 viewers, 337,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Ospreay vs. Shibata/Bryan Danielson video/Young Bucks promo – 802,000 viewers (down 137,000), 300,000 in 18-49 (down 37,000)

Q3: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party – 711,000 viewers (down 91,000), 284,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q4: End of Young Bucks vs. Private Party/Konosuke Takeshita video/Darby Allin & Tony Hawk video/Chris Jericho & HOOK segment – 776,000 viewers (up 65,000), 332,000 in 18-49 (up 48,000)

Q5: Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay vs. Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue – 771,000 viewers (down 5,000), 320,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)

Q6: Toni Storm video/Swerve Strickland video/Best Friends vs. Undisputed Kingdom – 672,000 viewers (down 99,000), 282,000 in 18-49 (down 38,000)

Q7: End of Best Friends vs. Undisputed Kingdom/Kyle O’Reilly promo/Adam Copeland video/Konosuke Takeshita vs. Swerve Strickland – 654,000 viewers (down 18,000), 268,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Q8: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Swerve Strickland – 658,000 viewers (up 4,000), 282,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)

Overrun: End of Takeshita vs. Swerve – 724,000 viewers (up 66,000), 332,000 in 18-49 (up 50,000)